Samsung Elec says Q1 operating profit down 29.6 pct y/y
April 28, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung Elec says Q1 operating profit down 29.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday reported January-March operating profit fell 29.6 percent from a year earlier, in line with the firm’s earnings guidance, as strong chip sales offset a weaker mobile division.

In its strongest result in three quarters, the company reported a 6 trillion won ($5.64 billion) operating profit for the first quarter, compared with the 5.9 trillion won it had guided for.

Profit for the mobile division fell to 2.74 trillion won from 6.43 trillion won a year earlier, although it rose from the previous quarter as the firm rolled out new mid-range products in major markets. ($1 = 1,063.8100 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

