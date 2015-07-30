Samsung Elec Q2 profit down 4 pct, hurt by supply shortage for key phone

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its April-June operating profit fell 4 percent from a year earlier, in line with its earnings guidance, hurt by a supply shortage for one of its main smartphone models.

Samsung, the world’s top smartphone maker, reported a 6.9 trillion won ($5.9 billion) profit for the second quarter, matching a preliminary estimate given early this month. It was its best quarterly operating profit in a year.

Profit for the mobile division fell to 2.76 trillion won from 4.42 trillion won a year earlier. Analysts say the South Korean firm struggled to meet demand for the S6 edge phone because the curved screen for the device is harder to make. ($1 = 1,161.1200 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)