Samsung Electronics says Q3 profit up 82 pct vs year earlier

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday posted its first year-on-year profit gain in eight quarters, buoyed by strong chip sales and a modest pickup for its smartphone business.

The world’s No.1 memory chip and smartphone maker said third-quarter operating profit leapt 82 percent to 7.4 trillion won ($6.46 billion), compared with its guidance for 7.3 trillion won in early October and 4.1 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.9 percent to 51.7 trillion won.

Profit for the mobile division grew to 2.40 trillion won from 1.75 trillion won a year earlier. ($1 = 1,145.1800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)