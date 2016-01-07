Samsung Elec says Q4 profit likely $5.1 bln, misses expecations

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its fourth-quarter operating profit was likely 6.1 trillion won ($5.10 billion), up 15 percent from a year earlier but falling short of expectations.

The October-December profit guided by Samsung in a regulatory filing compared with a 6.6 trillion won Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 30 analysts. The firm said revenue likely rose 0.5 percent to 53 trillion won.

Samsung, a global leader in smartphones and memory chips, did not elaborate and will disclose detailed earnings around end-January. ($1 = 1,196.5400 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)