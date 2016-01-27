FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says Q4 profit up 16 pct vs year earlier
January 27, 2016 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its October-December profit rose 16.2 percent from a year earlier, in line with its earlier estimates as earnings from its chips and mobile businesses improved.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing its fourth-quarter operating profit was 6.1 trillion won ($5.05 billion), compared with 6.1 trillion won it guided for earlier in January. Revenue rose 1.1 percent to 53.3 trillion won, compared with 53 trillion won it guided for. ($1 = 1,207.5800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

