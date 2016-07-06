FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Samsung Elec says Q2 operating profit likely up 17.4 pct vs year earlier
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Samsung Elec says Q2 operating profit likely up 17.4 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its April-June operating profit likely rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations as strong sales of its flagship smartphones boosted margins.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, estimated its second-quarter profit to be 8.1 trillion won ($7.01 billion), the highest in more than two years and above an average forecast of 7.8 trillion won derived from a Thomson Reuters survey of 16 analysts. The firm will offer more detailed results around the end of this month.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 50 trillion won. ($1 = 1,156.2500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.