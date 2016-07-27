FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says Q2 profit up 18 pct vs year earlier
July 27, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Samsung Elec says Q2 profit up 18 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit rose 18 percent from a year earlier to its best in more than two years, propelled by a pickup in smartphone earnings.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing its April-June operating profit was 8.1 trillion won ($7.17 billion), matching the 8.1 trillion won it guided for in early July. Revenue for the quarter rose 4.9 percent to 50.9 trillion won.

The mobile division operating profit jumped 57 percent from a year earlier to 4.32 trillion won, the highest in two years. ($1 = 1,130.2900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
