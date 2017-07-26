Samsung Electronics books record Q2 operating profit, up 73 pct

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said income from memory chips helped it book record quarterly profit for the three months through June, as the South Korean tech firm reported earnings results that matched its earlier guidance.

Operating profit rose 72.7 percent in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, to 14.1 trillion won ($12.68 billion), Samsung said in a regulatory filing. That compared with 14 trillion won estimated in July.

Revenue rose 19.8 percent to 61 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate. ($1 = 1,111.8300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)