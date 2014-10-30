BRIEF-Samsung Elec aims for stable double-digit mobile margin

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Samsung executive says aims for stable double-digit profit margin rate from the mobile business going forward

* Company says expects Galaxy Note 4 to outsell predecessor Galaxy Note 3, cites stronger North America and Western Europe sales so far

* Samsung also says looking at opportunities for quantum dot display technology for television products; no specifics on whether or when it might release quantum dot TVs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)