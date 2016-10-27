FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Samsung Elec says Note 7 probe goes beyond batteries
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
October 27, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 10 months ago

Samsung Elec says Note 7 probe goes beyond batteries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will examine every aspect of the Galaxy Note 7 such as hardware, software and the manufacturing process to determine the root cause of the fires that led to the phone's cancellation.

Samsung Co-Chief Executive J.K. Shin said at a shareholder meeting that Samsung had sold 1.47 million new replacement Galaxy Note 7s using different batteries. Samsung secured 90 devices following 119 incidents of fire, of which 55 were relevant to the battery issue and another 19 are under investigation.

The firm said it is working with regulators and third-party experts to conduct a thorough investigation.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.