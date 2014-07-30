FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec Q2 operating profit down 24.6 pct y/y
July 30, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Samsung Elec Q2 operating profit down 24.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday reported a 24.6 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit, in line with guidance, due to disappointing returns from its smartphone business.

The world’s biggest smartphone maker reported an April-June operating profit of 7.2 trillion won ($7.03 billion), matching its guidance of 7.2 trillion won.

Operating profit for the mobile division fell to 4.42 trillion won from 6.28 trillion won a year ago and 6.43 trillion won in the previous quarter.

Shares of Samsung Electronics, worth $224 billion, closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday compared with a 1 percent rise for the wider market. ($1 = 1023.9000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

