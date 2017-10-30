FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec Q3 profit nearly triples to new record
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 11:55 PM / in an hour

Samsung Elec Q3 profit nearly triples to new record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday said income from memory chips helped it book record quarterly profit for the three months through September, as the South Korean tech firm reported earnings that matched its earlier guidance.

Operating profit nearly tripled in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier to 14.5 trillion won ($12.91 billion), Samsung said in a regulatory filing. That compared with 14.5 trillion won estimated earlier in October.

Revenue jumped 29.8 percent to 62 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate. ($1 = 1,123.5000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

