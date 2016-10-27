FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Samsung Elec to buy 181 bln won of shares in Samsung Heavy rights issue
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 27, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

Samsung Elec to buy 181 bln won of shares in Samsung Heavy rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will buy 181 billion won ($158.71 million) worth of Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd shares as part of the shipbuilder's 1.14 trillion won ($999.59 million) rights issue.

Samsung Electronics said in a filing it will acquire about 25.3 million new Samsung Heavy shares, fully subscribing to its entitled portion as an existing shareholder through the rights issue. The price was set at 7,170 won per share under the issuance.

The world's top smartphone maker held a 17.6 percent stake in Samsung Heavy as of Aug. 23. ($1 = 1,140.4700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.