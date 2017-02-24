SEOUL Feb 24 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Friday it will not be able to nominate a
new outside director for a vote in the annual shareholder
meeting set for March 24 due to uncertainty generated by
"current circumstances" in South Korea.
Samsung had said in November it plans to nominate at least
one new board member with "global C-Suite experience" for this
year's shareholder meeting as part of its efforts to improve
corporate governance. The company said on Friday its search for
nominees are continuing.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)