Samsung Elec to launch new Galaxy Note model in mid-Aug -source

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Tech firm Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will launch a new version of its premium Galaxy Note smartphone around mid-August, earlier than previous versions, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The person, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, did not give any details about the product. The previous version, Galaxy Note 4, was unveiled at the sidelines of an industry trade show in September. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)