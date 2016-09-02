FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says to hold Galaxy Note 7 briefing on Friday afternoon
September 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec says to hold Galaxy Note 7 briefing on Friday afternoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its mobile business chief Koh Dong-jin will hold a press briefing at 5 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) on the findings of its investigation on the product quality of the Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung had said on Wednesday it stopped supplying the new smartphone to South Korea's top three carriers and was delaying shipments for additional quality control inspections following claims from some users that their phone caught fire while charging. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

