a year ago
Samsung says more than 1 mln people globally using Note 7 with different battery
#Communications Equipment
September 29, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Samsung says more than 1 mln people globally using Note 7 with different battery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has more than 1 million people globally using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones with batteries that are not vulnerable to overheating and catching fire, said a statement on the firm's Chinese website on Thursday.

The South Korean firm in the statement also apologised to its consumers for failing to explain why the smartphones on sale in China were safe, as they used batteries that came from a different supplier to those that could overheat. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
