a year ago
Samsung China to recall all 190,984 Galaxy Note 7 phones sold in mainland China -watchdog
October 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Samsung China to recall all 190,984 Galaxy Note 7 phones sold in mainland China -watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Beijing, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's quality watchdog said on Tuesday Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's local unit will recall all 190,984 Galaxy Note 7 phones that it has sold in the mainland.

Samsung earlier in the day halted sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and told owners to stop using them while it investigates reports of fires. The move has raised expectations the tech giant will scrap the flagship device.

The latest recall in China includes the 1,858 early-release Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that the watchdog ordered recalled on Sept. 14. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
