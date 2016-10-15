FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Lufthansa does so on U.S. flights
October 15, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

Air Berlin bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Lufthansa does so on U.S. flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German carrier Air Berlin on Saturday said it had banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from flights, while rival Lufthansa said it had banned the phones on services to and from the United States and expected that soon the ban would apply to all other Lufthansa business.

The bans come in response to numerous reports of the devices catching fire.

A note on Air Berlin's customer website said that carrying the mobile phones was not allowed on its flights with immediate effect.

Earlier on Saturday, Singapore Airlines said it had banned the mobile phones and U.S. regulators said on Friday the devices would be banned starting from from Saturday noon EDT (1600 GMT) under an emergency order.

A Lufthansa spokesman, in reply to a question, said the airline was banning the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on all U.S.-related flights for the time being with the wider ban expected soon. (Reporting by Ralf Bode; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

