FRANKFURT Oct 15 German carrier Air Berlin
on Saturday said it had banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7
mobile phones from flights, while rival Lufthansa said
it had banned the phones on services to and from the United
States and expected that soon the ban would apply to all other
Lufthansa business.
The bans come in response to numerous reports of the devices
catching fire.
A note on Air Berlin's customer website said that carrying
the mobile phones was not allowed on its flights with immediate
effect.
Earlier on Saturday, Singapore Airlines said it had banned
the mobile phones and U.S. regulators said on
Friday the devices would be banned starting from from Saturday
noon EDT (1600 GMT) under an emergency order.
A Lufthansa spokesman, in reply to a question, said the
airline was banning the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on all
U.S.-related flights for the time being with the wider ban
expected soon.
