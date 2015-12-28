FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec plans initial production of 5 mln Galaxy S7 phones - report
#India Top News
December 28, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Elec plans initial production of 5 mln Galaxy S7 phones - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world’s top smartphone maker, plans an initial production run of about 5 million of its upcoming Galaxy S7 smartphones, South Korea’s Electronic Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The paper said Samsung is planning to launch two different versions of its new flagship smartphone: a 5.2-inch flat-screen version, and a 5.5-inch, curved-screen version that will be called the ‘Galaxy S7 edge’.

Samsung plans to initially make 3.3 million of the flat-screen devices and around 1.6 million of the curved-screen version, the report said, with plans to launch the handset in February.

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
