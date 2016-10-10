FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. carriers halt Samsung Note 7 exchanges on safety concerns
#U.S. Legal News
October 10, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. carriers halt Samsung Note 7 exchanges on safety concerns

Se Young Lee and Parikshit Mishra

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two U.S. mobile carriers said they will stop issuing Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to safety concerns, a further setback for the world's top smartphone maker trying to manage a growing recall crisis.

AT&T Inc said on Sunday it will stop exchanging new Note 7 smartphones due to reports of fires from replacement devices that Samsung has said used safe batteries. T-Mobile said in a separate statement it is temporarily halting sales of new Note 7s as well as exchanges.

Samsung in September announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, its flagship new device, in 10 markets including the United States due to faulty batteries causing some of the phones to catch fire.

A Southwest Airline flight was evacuated earlier this week after a replacement model Note 7 smartphone began smoking inside the plane.

Samsung shares were down 3.7 percent as of 0042 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent fall for the broader market.

Samsung said it was investigating reports of "heat damage issues" and would share its findings when the investigation is complete.

"If we determine a product safety issue exists, Samsung will take immediate steps approved by the CPSC (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) to resolve the situation."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
