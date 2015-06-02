FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec sold 6 mln Galaxy S6 devices by end-April - Counterpoint
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Elec sold 6 mln Galaxy S6 devices by end-April - Counterpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Sales of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ’ flagship Galaxy S6 smartphones reached 6 million units at end-April, less than a month after its launch, research firm Counterpoint said on Tuesday, making the devices the world’s most popular behind Apple Inc’s iPhones.

Counterpoint said it expects sales for the new Samsung flagship phones to reach 50 million by the year-end, which Samsung has said would set a new record for its Galaxy S series. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.