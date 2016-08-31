FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec says Galaxy Note 7 shipments delayed due to quality testing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday shipments of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone are being delayed as the firm conducts additional quality control testing for the premium device.

Samsung, in a statement to Reuters, did not elaborate on what it is testing the devices for or in which markets the shipments are being delayed. Local media reports have said some Galaxy Note 7 users have reported that the batteries for their phones have exploded. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
