a year ago
US consumer safety agency plans recall of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 - source
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
September 15, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

US consumer safety agency plans recall of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer safety agency plans a recall of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Note 7, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday that owners of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones should stop using the devices and turn them off because of the threat of a battery fire.

The CPSC said last week it was working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the devices as soon as possible. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

