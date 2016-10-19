TIMELINE-Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 recall crisis

(Updates with U.S. lawsuit, Samsung announcements)

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd scrapped its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on Tuesday, less than two months after its launch, dealing a huge blow to its reputation and outlook after failing to resolve safety concerns.

The following is a chronology of major developments related to Samsung's recall of the Note 7s since the launch of the smartphones in August.

Oct. 18 - Three Note 7 users in the United States file for a class action lawsuit against Samsung Electronics' U.S. unit. Oct. 14 - Samsung says it expects a operating profit hit of around $3 billion for Q4 2016, Q1 2017 combined due to the Note 7's discontinuation.

Oct. 13 - U.S. regulator expands Note 7 recall to 1.9 million devices, including all replacement devices. Oct. 12 - Samsung slashes its third-quarter profit guidance by a third to 5.2 trillion won ($4.63 billion) from an earlier estimate of 7.8 trillion won, reflecting earnings impact from the Note 7 recall and discontinuation.

Oct. 11 - Samsung permanently halts sales and production of Note 7 smartphones and asks customers to stop using the phones as it investigates reports of fires in new devices. Oct. 10 - Samsung says it is adjusting Note 7 shipments for inspections, quality control due to more phones catching fire.

Oct. 9 - AT&T, T-Mobile say they have halted issuing new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to safety concerns.

Oct. 6 - A Southwest Airlines plane in the United States evacuated due to smoke from a Note 7 device on board.

Oct. 1 - Samsung resumes selling new Note 7s in South Korea.

Sep. 29 - Samsung says more than 1 million people globally now using Note 7s with safe battery.

Sept. 25- Samsung delays S.Korea re-start of Note 7 sales by 3 days.

Sept. 22 - South Korea orders extra battery safety measures for Note 7 phones.

Sept. 21- Verizon Communications, Sprint Corp begin taking orders for new Note 7s.

Sept. 19 - Samsung says a Note 7 phone a China user claims caught on fire was caused by external heating.

Sept. 19 - Samsung starts Note 7 exchange programme in South Korea.

Sept. 16 - Florida man sues Samsung for burns from Note 7 explosion. Samsung says to resume Note 7 sales in South Korea on Sept. 28.

Sept. 15 - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission formally announces recall of about 1 million Note 7 phones.

Sept. 9 - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges Galaxy Note 7 users to stop using their phone.

Sept. 8 - U.S. Federal Aviation Administration advises passengers to not turn on or charge Note 7 smartphones aboard aircraft or stow them in plane cargo.

Sept. 2 - Samsung announces global recall of 2.5 million Note 7 phones, citing faulty batteries.

Sept. 1 - Samsung starts Galaxy Note 7 sales in China.

Aug. 31 - Samsung delays shipments of Note 7s to South Korean carriers.

Aug. 24 - Report of a Note 7 explosion surfaces in South Korea.

Aug. 19 - Samsung starts Galaxy Note 7 sales in 10 markets including United States and South Korea.

Aug. 2 - Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 7 at a New York media event. ($1 = 1,123.4000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Nataly Pak; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Kenneth Maxwell)