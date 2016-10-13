FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Samsung expects another $3 bln hit to profit from Note 7 failure
October 13, 2016 / 11:55 PM / 10 months ago

Samsung expects another $3 bln hit to profit from Note 7 failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said it expects to take a hit to its operating profit of about $3 billion over the next two quarters due to the discontinuation of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

The South Korean tech giant said in a statement it expected the blow to profit to be in the mid-2 trillion won range in the fourth quarter and about 1 trillion won ($897.06 million) for the first quarter of 2017. ($1 = 1,114.7500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

