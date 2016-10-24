Samsung offers phone upgrade programme for S.Korea Note 7 customers

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is offering an upgrade programme to Galaxy Note 7 customers in South Korea who trade in their recalled device for a Galaxy S7 phone.

In a statement, Samsung said customers who trade in their Note 7 phone for either a flat-screen or curved-screen version of the Galaxy S7 can trade up for a Galaxy S8 or Note 8 smartphone launching next year through an upgrade programme.

Users in the upgrade programme will have to pay half of the price of a Galaxy S7 device before exchanging to the S8 or the Note 8, Samsung said. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)