FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec sells 89 mln smartphones in Q1, market share falls - research firm
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 29, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Elec sells 89 mln smartphones in Q1, market share falls - research firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s smartphone shipments rose 28 percent to 89 million units in the first quarter, but the world’s top handset maker lost market share to Chinese and other rivals, research firm Strategy Analytics said on Tuesday.

Samsung’s smartphone market share fell to 31.2 percent from 32.4 percent a year ago, followed by Apple Inc which dropped to 15.3 percent from 17.5 percent, Strategy Analytics said.

China’s Huawei Technologies had 4.7 percent market share, unchanged from the previous year, while Lenovo Group Ltd boosted its share to 4.7 percent from 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.