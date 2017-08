SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday stronger-than-expected demand for the new Galaxy Note 7 is causing supply constraints globally, suggesting strong initial sales for the premium device.

"As pre-order results for the Galaxy Note 7 have far exceeded our estimates, its release date in some markets has been adjusted," Samsung told Reuters in a statement. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)