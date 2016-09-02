FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Samsung Elec considering recall of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones-source
September 2, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec considering recall of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering a recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices amid reports that some of the premium phones are catching fire due to battery problems, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The person, who declined to be identified as the deliberations were not yet finalised, said the firm had not decided specifics such as the timeline for a potential recall and how many phones may be subject to such a recall. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

