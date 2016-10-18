Samsung Elec to compensate Galaxy Note 7 parts suppliers

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will compensate component suppliers for the discontinued Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and consider giving them orders for other models to cushion the blow.

Samsung said in a statement it would fully pay for unused Note 7 parts that have already been manufactured, compensate suppliers for unfinished components and pay for materials bought to make Note 7 parts.

The world's top smartphone maker last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone less than two months after launch.