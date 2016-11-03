Samsung Elec says reviewing ways to limit Note 7 environment impact

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it was reviewing options to limit the potential environmental impact from the firm's discontinuation of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

Samsung in October permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Note 7 smartphones and is in the process of recalling them globally. The firm had sold 3.06 million of the phones to customers before they were pulled from the market but have not said what they will do with the recalled phones. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)