7 months ago
Samsung Elec to disclose Note 7 probe results on Jan 23 -Yonhap
January 16, 2017 / 12:20 AM / 7 months ago

Samsung Elec to disclose Note 7 probe results on Jan 23 -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will announce the results of its investigation on what caused some Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch on fire on January 23, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Samsung in October ended sales of the near-$900 Note 7 smartphones in what is one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history. The firm has been looking into what caused the phones to catch fire along with third-party researchers.

Samsung could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

