7 months ago
Samsung Elec says to hold Galaxy Note 7 press briefing on Jan 23
January 19, 2017 / 11:32 PM / 7 months ago

Samsung Elec says to hold Galaxy Note 7 press briefing on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will hold a press conference on Jan. 23 on the Galaxy Note 7 with the head of its mobile business Koh Dong-jin in attendance.

Samsung did not elaborate on what will be discussed at the briefing, but said earlier this month it will soon announce the results of its investigation into what caused some of the Note 7 smartphones to self-combust. On Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the probe found the phone's battery to be the main cause. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

