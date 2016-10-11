FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung likely to permanently halt Galaxy Note 7 sales - Hankyoreh
October 11, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Samsung likely to permanently halt Galaxy Note 7 sales - Hankyoreh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will likely stop selling its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones permanently following the latest halt of sales and production, South Korea's Hankyoreh newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The paper said Samsung would likely seek to make up for lost Note 7 sales through its Galaxy S7 models as well as the Note 5, which was the 2015 predecessor for the Note 7.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

