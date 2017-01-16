FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec probe finds battery was main cause of Galaxy Note 7 fires-source
January 16, 2017 / 12:50 AM / 7 months ago

Samsung Elec probe finds battery was main cause of Galaxy Note 7 fires-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's investigation into what caused some Galaxy Note 7s to catch fire has concluded that the battery was the main reason, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The person said Samsung will likely announce the results of the investigation on Jan. 23 and that the firm will also announce new measures it is taking to avoid a repeat of the product safety failures in its future devices.

Samsung could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

