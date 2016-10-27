FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Results of Samsung's Note 7 probe to be announced at year-end -Samsung SDI
October 27, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Samsung SDI, a battery supplier for Samsung Electronics, said on Thursday it expects the two companies to announce late this year the results of their probe into the cause of fires in some of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

Analysts said Samsung SDI supplied about 60 percent of the batteries for the Note 7, which Samsung Electronics scrapped earlier this month due to over-heating problems.

Samsung SDI also said on Thursday that it plans to buy back shares worth nearly 300 billion won ($263.07 million). ($1 = 1,140.3700 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
