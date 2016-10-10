FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung temporarily halts Galaxy Note 7 production - source
October 10, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Samsung temporarily halts Galaxy Note 7 production - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has temporarily suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, following reports that new versions of the smartphones are catching fire.

The person did not elaborate on details, including whether any specific problems have been identified or when the production was halted.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

