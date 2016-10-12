FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Royal Mail bans delivery of Samsung Galaxy Note 7s
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 12, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

Britain's Royal Mail bans delivery of Samsung Galaxy Note 7s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc, operator of Britain's main postal service, said on Wednesday it had banned the delivery of Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy Note 7 smartphones through its network for safety reasons, making it potentially difficult for many Britons to return the recalled devices.

Samsung recalled about 2.5 million Note 7s last month after reports some had caught fire due to faulty lithium batteries, and the company said on Tuesday it would stop making the devices after fires were reported in replacement phones.

Royal Mail said the ban also applied to its Parcelforce UK and international courier service.

The company said it would ask customers to detail the contents of their packages to ensure that hazardous items such as faulty lithium batteries were not transported. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

