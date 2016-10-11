FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec could permanently halt Galaxy Note 7 sales - source
October 11, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec could permanently halt Galaxy Note 7 sales - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering permanently halting sales of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones as an option after fresh reports of fires in the premium devices, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The person, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said Samsung had not yet made a final decision.

Samsung did not immediately comment on whether it is considering ending Note 7 sales for good. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

