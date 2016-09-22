FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea orders additional measures to ensure Samsung Note 7 battery safety
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

S.Korea orders additional measures to ensure Samsung Note 7 battery safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Thursday it ordered Samsung Electronics Co Ltd take additional measures to ensure that batteries used in Galaxy Note 7 handsets are safe, as the smartphone giant prepares to resume sales in South Korea.

The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, in a statement, said it formally approved Samsung's plan to recall Note 7 smartphones in the country. The recall was triggered by faulty batteries that caused some of the 988,900 won ($897.04)phones to catch fire.

The agency said it ordered Samsung to have its supplier conduct x-ray tests on the batteries before the components are shipped, as well as a thorough inspection by Samsung itself to ensure battery safety.

Samsung plans to resume new sales of the Note 7 in South Korea on Sept. 28. ($1 = 1,102.4000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.