a year ago
Samsung Elec asks S.Korea customers to stop using Galaxy Note 7
September 10, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec asks S.Korea customers to stop using Galaxy Note 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Saturday it recommends South Korean customers to stop using the Galaxy Note 7 phones, which the company is recalling due to faulty batteries prone to catching fie.

Samsung, in a statement posted online, said it will offer rental phones to customers who turn in their Galaxy Note 7 and reiterated that it plans to have Galaxy Note 7 devices with a safe battery ready to give to customers affected by the recall starting Sept. 19. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

