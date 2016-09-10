BRIEF-Cytokinetics announces additional results from COSMIC-HF
* Announces additional results from COSMIC-HF to be presented at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Sept 10 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Saturday it recommends South Korean customers to stop using the Galaxy Note 7 phones, which the company is recalling due to faulty batteries prone to catching fie.
Samsung, in a statement posted online, said it will offer rental phones to customers who turn in their Galaxy Note 7 and reiterated that it plans to have Galaxy Note 7 devices with a safe battery ready to give to customers affected by the recall starting Sept. 19. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Front Range announces increase to previously announced financing from to $20 million to $22 million to advance montney horizontal drilling program at Pepper, Alberta
* Customers Bancorp announces pricing of public offering of preferred stock