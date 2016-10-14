FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Samsung Elec shares up after it sees more profit hit from Note 7
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 14, 2016 / 12:21 AM / 10 months ago

Samsung Elec shares up after it sees more profit hit from Note 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the South Korean electronics giant said it expected to take a greater profit hit from the demise of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

Samsung shares were up 0.8 percent as of 0008 GMT, versus the wider market's 0.6 percent gain.

Samsung said it expected to take a hit to its operating profit of about $3 billion over the next two quarters due to the discontinuation of the Note 7. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.