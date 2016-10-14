Samsung Elec shares up after it sees more profit hit from Note 7

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the South Korean electronics giant said it expected to take a greater profit hit from the demise of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

Samsung shares were up 0.8 percent as of 0008 GMT, versus the wider market's 0.6 percent gain.

Samsung said it expected to take a hit to its operating profit of about $3 billion over the next two quarters due to the discontinuation of the Note 7. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)