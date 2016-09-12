FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec shares touch near 2-month low on Note 7 worries
September 12, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

Samsung Elec shares touch near 2-month low on Note 7 worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell to their lowest level in nearly two months on Monday, hurt by worries about the fallout from a recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Samsung shares were down 5 percent as of 0014 GMT, touching the lowest since July 15, compared with a 1.6 percent fall for the broader market.

The world's top smartphone maker said on Saturday all Galaxy Note 7 users affected by the ongoing recall should power off their devices and turn them in. Samsung voluntarily initiated the recall on Sept. 2 due to faulty batteries causing the high-end smartphone to catch fire.

Reporting by Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
