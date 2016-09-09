(Adds airline and analyst comments, shares, background)
By Se Young Lee and Jeffrey Dastin
SEOUL/NEW YORK, Sept 9 Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Friday it will expedite new shipments of
its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones starting this week in response to
a U.S. regulator's advisory to not charge or turn on the phone
in flight due to faulty batteries.
The South Korean manufacturer last week recalled the Note 7
in 10 markets including the United States, saying the phones'
batteries were prone to catch fire. The U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration late on Thursday said travelers
should not charge the phones while in the air or stow them in
checked luggage.
"We plan to expedite new shipments of Galaxy Note 7 starting
from this week in order to alleviate any safety concerns and
reduce any inconvenience for our customers," Samsung said in a
statement in response to the FAA advisory. Shares of the South
Korean company fell 3.9 percent on Friday.
For months, pilots and plane makers have raised concerns
about lithium-ion batteries, which are used in many consumer
devices ranging from phones to laptops to toys. Top airlines
banned hoverboards during the Christmas holiday season, and the
U.N.'s aviation agency prohibited shipments of lithium-ion
batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft.
Several airlines said they are taking a closer look at the
Samsung smartphones. American Airlines Group Inc, the
world's largest carrier, said it was in touch with the FAA about
the phones.
"We continue to review the FAA's guidance and raise
awareness with our employees and passengers about these
devices," said United Continental Holdings Inc spokesman
Luke Punzenberger.
Other airlines including Singapore Airlines Ltd
and Qantas Airways Ltd have banned travelers from
powering up or charging the Galaxy Note 7 phones on flights,
though they still can bring the smartphones on board.
Air France KLM SA said its flight attendants will
instruct passengers not to use the phones at all during flight
"in order to limit our exposure to this risk."
Industry experts said such guidelines may be difficult to
enforce because it was hard to distinguish the faulty Galaxy
Note 7 from other smartphones.
"Can anybody tell that particular model of phone by sight?"
said consultant Robert Mann, noting that flight crew will have
trouble verifying if a customer has a faulty Note 7 or a
replaced version.
"It's going to set up a persistent issue over time," he
said.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee in Seoul and Jeffrey Dastin in New
York; Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tiffany
Wu)