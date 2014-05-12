FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec jumps over 4 pct on restructuring speculation
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 12, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Elec jumps over 4 pct on restructuring speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics Co jumped more than 4 percent on Monday, their biggest daily gain since August, after the hospitalisation of the company’s chairman for a heart attack spurred speculation it would soon undergo a restructuring.

“In the awake of chairman Lee’s hospitalisation, investors are hoping for a massive restructuring within the group. Expectations are running high for Samsung Electronics to be the focal point in the restructuring,” said S.R. Kwon, an IT analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of Samsung Electronics, the flagship of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, underwent a cardiac procedure on Sunday after suffering breathing difficulties and a heart attack. He is in recovery now, the hospital said on Monday.

Shares in Samsung rose 4.3 percent by 0510 GMT to an almost two-week high, outperforming the a 0.5 percent gain in the broader market. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.