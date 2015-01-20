FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics considering stock split - exec
January 20, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics considering stock split - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering a stock split, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

Robert Yi, Samsung’s head of investor relations, told reports at an event in Seoul that the company has been considering a stock split for some time but added that Samsung needs to consider a variety of factors.

“We have not yet reached a stage where there will be a decision,” Lee said. (Reporting by Lee Changho; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

