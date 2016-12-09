FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Samsung Electronics to supply chips to Tesla -Electronic Times
December 9, 2016 / 1:28 AM / 8 months ago

Samsung Electronics to supply chips to Tesla -Electronic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will supply semiconductors to U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc, South Korea's Electronic Times reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

Samsung would contract manufacture chips for self-driving features in Tesla vehicles, the paper reported, without putting a value on the order.

The South Korean firm has been trying to build auto-related sales for components such as semiconductors and displays in a push to develop a new growth engine. Samsung in November said it would acquire Harman International Industries for $8 billion in a bid to grow quickly in the automotive market.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report, while Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

